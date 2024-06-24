Deputies search for missing Port St. John girl, 13, named Miracle

Stream FOX 35 News

A 13-year-old girl is missing in Brevard County.

Miracle was last seen around 3 p.m. on Monday in Port Saint John. Law enforcement is actively searching the Flora Vista neighborhood near the Fay Lake Wilderness Park, and according to her family, helicopters are being used in the search effort.

Miracle has blonde hair and is of average height for her age. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and sparkly shoes.

Anyone with information or who may have seen her is urged to call 911 or the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.