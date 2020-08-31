Deputies search for suspects in death investigation at Orlando hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects in a death investigation at an Orlando hotel.
Deputies responded to the HomeTowne Studios hotel on Delegates Drive early Monday morning in reference to an aggravated battery call.
Once they arrived, deputies found a victim with obvious trauma to his body.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died.
Deputies say no arrests have been made.