Deputies search for suspect in Apopka shooting

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect following a shooting on South Central Avenue in South Apopka.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were using flashlights and continued to look around for evidence just after 6 p.m.

One man was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. The suspect remains at large.

A woman who identified herself as the victim's cousin said the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

