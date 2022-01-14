Expand / Collapse search

Deputies search for suspect in Apopka shooting

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect following a shooting on South Central Avenue in South Apopka.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.  Deputies were using flashlights and continued to look around for evidence just after 6 p.m.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.  Deputies were using flashlights and continued to look around for evidence just after 6 p.m. 

One man was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. The suspect remains at large. 

A woman who identified herself as the victim's cousin said the motive behind the shooting is unclear. 

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates. 

