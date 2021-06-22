Deputies search for missing man last seen at Orange County hospital

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that 30-year-old Quinten Shavez Lovely-Burroughs is missing.

They said he was last seen on Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. at AdventHealth East Hospital. He was wearing no shirt, blue scrub pants, and had a white blanket.

MORE NEWS: Florida deputies search for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl

Deputies believe he may be headed to his home address at 1030 Vista Haven Circle, just north of the hospital on Chickasaw Road.

Those with any information on this case are asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-HELP.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.