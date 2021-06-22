Florida deputies search for missing, endangered 15-year-old girl

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says that 15-year-old Vanessa Velella is missing and endangered.

They said that Vanessa was last seen on June 21 at a home on Pecan Run Harbor in the Shores.

She was said to be wearing a black and white checkered top, black leggings with shorts, and black combat boots. She is described to be 5'06", 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She also reportedly has health issues and is without her medication, which has deputies concerned.

If you have any information on where Vanessa may be, please call 911.

