Orange County Deputies have located a man who is accused of grabbing a jogger on a trail on Sunday.

Deputies said Israel Pagan, 19, grabbed a woman who was jogging on the Little Econ Greenway Trail around 5 p.m. on September 4.

The woman fought him off, deputies said.

Detectives are looking for more potential victims.

If you have info on incidents involving Pagan call Crimeline or 800-423-8477.