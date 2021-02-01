Deputies say teen fugitive armed and dangerous

Orange County deputies are searching for Michael Lecorn, 16, accused of shooting Fonda Gandy in her home several times.

Investigators said it started with an argument inside an apartment off Vizcaya Lake Road in Ocoee. Gandy’s father, Anthony, said his two daughters live there and when his granddaughter brought Lecorn inside, both women asked him to leave.

"They tell me they started arguing and whatever and he takes out the gun and shoots at my 39-year-old daughter. Her name is LaWanda. She got away."

Deputies said Fonda was hit and killed.

Her fathers said he worked at Michael’s in Ocoee.

"She was very sweet, very kind. She loved her job. She a supervisor."

Fonda was his oldest daughter and moved here two months ago from Oklahoma. He said they talked every day.

"She always tells me daddy make sure you text me so I know you got home safe. And now she gone."

Deputies said Lecorn is armed and dangerous. The grieving father hopes he is caught soon.

"I would like the public help me capture this person. because if he did it to my daughter, there are other families he would do it to," he said. "Turn yourself in, that would be the best thing to do. You can run but you can’t hide!"

Deputies said if you see Lecorn, call 911 or Crimeline immediately at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

This story is developing, check back for updates.