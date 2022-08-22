Deputies respond to deadly shooting in Mims

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Mims early Monday evening. Deputies were called to Cypress Avenue around 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting and discovered the victim who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A short time after the shooting, deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Interstate 95 and State Road 46 which investigators said had occupants who may have had some involvement in the shooting. Those were being interviewed to determine a possible connection to the death.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the victim. Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to please call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). All calls to Crimeline are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

