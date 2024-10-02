Deputies pursue suspect driving at 3 mph: 'Possibly the slowest chase in FCSO history'

Deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office found themselves in a highly unusual pursuit when a man led them on what they have called "possibly the slowest chase in FCSO history" — crawling along U.S. 1 at just 3 mph.

The incident began when 33-year-old Kyle McNary, driving at a sluggish 15 to 20 mph, allegedly kicked a passenger out of his vehicle after pulling over to switch seats.

The passenger reported McNary refused to drive faster. McNary then allegedly hit another car and drove off, leaving the victim stranded on the roadside.

Deputies caught up to McNary, but despite their attempts to stop him, he continued driving at a snail’s pace. Eventually, McNary pulled over and was taken into custody.

"We do appreciate that he wasn’t driving recklessly," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, noting that stop sticks were used to safely bring the chase to an end.

