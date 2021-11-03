Deputies: Woman found lost, ringing doorbells reunited with family

article

UPDATE: A senior citizen who became lost and was found ringing doorbells early Wednesday morning by Seminole County deputies has been identified and reunited with her family,

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a senior citizen who got lost and was found ringing doorbells early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the woman identified herself as Deloris Johnson. She was found ringing doorbells in the Chase Groves subdivision of unincorporated Lake Mary. The woman could not recall where she lived or how she got there.

If you have information on her, please call (407)665-6650.