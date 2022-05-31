Deputies: Melbourne woman arrested for hitting boy in pool with his toy water gun, injuring him

article

A Melbourne woman is facing a felony charge of aggravated child abuse after deputies said she took a water gun from a boy and hit him with it, leaving a deep cut on his forehead, police said.

The Melbourne Police Department said the child was playing in a swimming pool with several other kids at an apartment complex on Madelyn Way on Memorial Day evening when the incident happened.

According to police, witnesses told officers that Greta Noble, 28, was in the pool drinking alcohol when she reportedly grabbed a toy water gun from the boy and tried to hit him with it and missed.

TRENDING: 70 missing children, including sex trafficking victims, found in Texas operation

The arrest report stated Noble tried again and hit the boy on his forehead.

The boy then ran home and told his mom about the incident, the arrest report stated. MPD said the boy suffered a one-inch cut to his head, which required medical attention.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman gave herself a pay raise, stealing $200K in payroll theft from Ormond Beach company, deputies say

Advertisement

Noble was arrested and turned over to Brevard County Sheriff's Office without incident.