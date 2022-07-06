Deputies: Man shot, killed after altercation on I-4 in Orange County

article

Deputies are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man following an altercation on Interstate 4 in Orange County Tuesday evening.

According to a Crimeline news release, the shooting happened between 6:45 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. on I-4 eastbound between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the man killed as 53-year-old John-John Villafane. Deputies said he was a passenger of a blue sedan when the shooting happened. Law enforcement spoke to the car's driver who said someone in another vehicle shot at them following an altercation.

The driver took Villafane to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The identity of the gunman is unknown at this time.

"We urge anyone who saw anything on I-4 last night or knows anything about what happened to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.