Deputies: Man arrested in rape, attempted sexual batteries at Clermont apartment complex

A man was arrested in connection with a sexual battery and attempted batteries of women at a Clermont apartment complex, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Brian Wilkerson III and charged him with sexual battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Investigators say he's being held in jail on a $45,000 bond, and additional charges could be forthcoming.

Officials said deputies were investigating a sexual battery of a woman at the Carrington at Four Corners Apartments when a second 911 call came in from the same apartment complex from a woman who said a man tried to abduct her.

Approximately 40 minutes after that second call, investigators said a third 911 call came into the sheriff's office in which a woman said she was walking to her apartment inside the same complex when a man ran up behind her.

She told investigators that she screamed, which caused the man to run away.

Through surveillance video, detectives aid they were able to identify the suspect's vehicle.

After that, officials said they were able to place the suspect at all three incidents inside the apartment complex.

All of the victims were able to give investigators the same clothing and physical description of the suspect, according to detectives.

The sheriff's office said Wilkerson confessed to deputies and was taken into custody.

