Deputies: Man arrested for sexual battery, holding teen at gunpoint

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have made an arrest in a kidnapping case.

Deputies said that they found DNA linking Victor Baten Jr. to an accident involving a 13-year-old girl. They say he sexually battered the girl while holding her at gunpoint on Silver Star Road and Ashland Boulevard.

He now reportedly faces several charges.

