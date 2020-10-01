Deputies: Man arrested after mother is found dead in bedroom

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that they have arrested a man for murder after his mother was found dead in her bedroom.

They said that the domestic-related homicide occurred just after 1 a.m. Deputies were told about a disturbance on Wilson Road in unincorporated Sanford.

Family members at the home reportedly told deputies that 37-year-old Adam Savage was trying to keep them out of his mother's bedroom. When they finally made entry, they found 68-year-old Vicki Savage suffering from obvious signs of trauma. They called 911 and held Adam until deputies were able to arrive.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that Vicki was declared dead at the scene. Adam's clothing was covered with a significant amount of blood. He was also said to be violent and uncooperative with detectives.

Adam was arrested on a Second Degree Murder charge, they added.

