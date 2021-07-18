Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Man arrested after deadly Titusville crash

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Titusville
FOX 35 Orlando

Titusville Police arrest man connected to deadly crash

Police said that he ran through a red light on South Washington Avenue and then into a Mustang.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Titusville Police Department said that they have arrested a man connected to a deadly crash.

They said that Ronnie Dale Huggins is facing charges of DUI manslaughter and reckless driving. 

Huggins reportedly ran through a red light on South Washington Avenue and crashed into a Mustang. The driver was thrown from the car and later died. 

Huggins is said to now be in jail.

