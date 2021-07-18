Deputies: Man arrested after deadly Titusville crash

The Titusville Police Department said that they have arrested a man connected to a deadly crash.

They said that Ronnie Dale Huggins is facing charges of DUI manslaughter and reckless driving.

Huggins reportedly ran through a red light on South Washington Avenue and crashed into a Mustang. The driver was thrown from the car and later died.

Huggins is said to now be in jail.

