Deputies: Man arrested after beating patrol cars with baseball bat

A man was arrested after beating several Florida patrol vehicles with a baseball bat, deputies say.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that 28-year-old Michael Anthony Alicea was arrested on Tuesday morning.

They said that the man beat several Sheriff's Office vehicles with a baseball bat at the District 4 headquarters in Deltona.

Photo by Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Photo by Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Photo by Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Photo by Volusia County Sheriff's Office

