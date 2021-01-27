Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: Man arrested after beating patrol cars with baseball bat

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested after beating several Florida patrol vehicles with a baseball bat, deputies say.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that 28-year-old Michael Anthony Alicea was arrested on Tuesday morning.

They said that the man beat several Sheriff's Office vehicles with a baseball bat at the District 4 headquarters in Deltona.

Photo by Volusia County Sheriff's Office

