Deputies: Man, 5-year-old boy found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida

The Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a man and a 5-year-old boy.

Authorities posted on social media that they were investigating the fatal shooting at an East Naples condo. Deputies were called to the condominium on Sandpiper Street in Royal Harbor at 8:43 a.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, a 45-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were found dead. The identities of the victims are protected under the Florida statute known as Marsy’s Law. Deputies have not said how the two are related.

Detectives say there is no danger to the public.

The investigation in ongoing.