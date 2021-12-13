Deputies make arrest in fatal of shooting of man, 70

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Numilla Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 70s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

He has been identified as Miguel Lanzo.

OCSO homicide detectives were able to establish probable cause to arrest Ramon Antonio Frias Valeri, 26, on a charge of first-degree murder in Lanzo’s death.

