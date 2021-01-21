Deputies investigating home invasion in Orange County

article

Orange County deputies are investigating after a home invasion early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the home on Giant Oak Lane around 2:30 a.m. According to a press release, suspects entered the home and demanded the victims get on the ground as they searched the home.

The suspects then left in an unknown vehicle. No one was injured.

Deputies have not released a suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.