Deputies investigating after man shot in Winter Garden

A man is recovering at Orlando Regional Medical Center after deputies say he was shot late Monday night.

Orange County deputies responded to 212 Mary Street in Winter Garden. That's where they found a 36-year-old black male who was shot.

The victim was taken to ORMC. His wound is believed to be nonlife-threatening.

Deputies say the victim refused to cooperated with the investigation and signed a declination of intent.

Officials have not released the name of the victim.