Deputies investigate possible attack on woman handing out political flyers

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is trying to figure out what happened on Sunday afternoon in North Merritt Island involving a possible attack on a political canvasser.

Around 3:18 p.m. a woman called BCSO saying one of her workers was attacked on Treasure Lagoon Lane. The caller told the dispatcher that the woman was handing out flyers from the For Our Future political action committee when people came out into the street as her worker was trying to leave.

Investigators say the worker told the supervisor who told deputies that the people started banging on her car and windows, claiming one person even followed her for quite a while. According to a Sheriff's Office report, the worker was not physically hurt, but she was shaken up by the incident.

BCSO tells FOX 35 News they have called the alleged victim three times, and the woman has not called them back.

FOX 35 News spoke with the alleged victim’s supervisor, who reported the incident. She tells FOX 35 News that she is not sure why her worker has not spoken to investigators yet, but she is thankful that FOX 35 News is looking into the incident.

