Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Orange County

A man has died following a fatal shooting in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a call early Sunday evening reporting a man was lying on the ground near the intersection of S. Powers Drive and Old Winter Garden Rd. Upon arrival, deputies said they found the victim, described as a 29-year-old white man, with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to provide aid to the victim who was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

"Preliminary information indicates that the victim was injured in the nearby neighborhood," a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

