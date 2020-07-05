Deputies investigate after man found dead inside vehicle

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that occurred near San Sebastian Way in Rockledge.

Authorities began the investigation around 7 p.m. on Saturday after someone reported seeing the body.

Deputies said the incident was not a random or accidental death.

Investigators said they believe the victim was a target of an alleged drug-related robbery.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Officials are looking into what led up to the man's death.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have information in the death investigation is asked to call Wendy Wheeler, of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).