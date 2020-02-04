Deputies: Human remains discovered in backyard of Florida home

article

Deputies said that they found the remains of a person in the backyard of a Marion County home.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that deputies received a tip on Saturday about human remains possibly being buried in the backyard of a Highlands home.

They said that units responded to the home and recovered the remains of one adult male.

The investigation into the remains is ongoing. The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with any information regarding, please contact Detective Simpson of the Marion County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-368-3586. You can submit tips anonymously through the Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.