Deputies: Florida woman arrested after downloading child porn

A Volusia County woman is behind bars after being arrested for possessing child pornography, deputies said.

Hailey Brzezinski, 25, is charged with three counts of sexual performance by a child.

According to investigators, deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"Detectives’ investigation showed Brzezinski had downloaded videos containing child pornography. Detectives from the sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant for Brzezinski’s home on Dec. 24, 2020, and seized several items for a forensic analysis."

A warrant was issued for her arrest this week. Brzezinski is in custody in the Volusia County Jail on $30,000 bail.