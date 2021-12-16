Deputies: Florida nursing assistant, 72, accused of sexually abusing patient with dementia

article

A certified nursing assistant (CNA) in DeBary has been arrested after deputies say he sexually abused a patient who has dementia.

Roger Pratt, 72, charged with sexual battery on a female victim older than 18 years old with mental defects. Volusia deputies say it happened at the DeBary Health & Rehab where the victim resides.

According to the sheriff's office, a staff member saw Pratt abusing the patient with his hand while she was in her room with a curtain pulled shut around her bed.

"Pratt was also observed kissing the patient twice on her mouth. Deputies were called to the facility after the incidents were reported Wednesday afternoon."

The victim reportedly confirmed that she is one of Pratt’s patients he assists, but she could not explicitly recall what had happened during the incident a few hours before.

Pratt is reportedly assigned to 10 patients at the facility. His duties include helping patients walk, sit or lie down, eat, or perform personal hygiene. Pratt denied the allegations of sexual abuse.

Pratt was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and was released on $15,000 bail. Anyone who is concerned about potential victims should call the sheriff's office at (386) 668-3830.