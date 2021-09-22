Deputies: Florida man tries to hide in storm drain after attempting to kidnap kids

An Orange County man is accused of trying to kidnap two children and then attempting to flee in a storm drain.

Deputies say on September 17, the victims were walking near the Badcock Furniture store on North Pine Hills Road when they noticed the suspect, Kelijah Pompey, doing push-ups in the parking lot.

Pompey reportedly told the kids he wanted to play football with them. Deputies say he then grabbed two of the kids by the wrists and walked them across the street toward an apartment complex. That's when one of the children started yelling.

Pompey reportedly picked up one of the victims and started carrying her until he dropped her when he was confronted by two women.

Several witnesses saw what was happening and physically stopped Pompey from taking the kids, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators say Pompey tried to run away. He was eventually caught trying to escape into a storm drain.

Deputies say Pompey appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

