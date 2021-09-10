Deputies: Florida man shot family dog in head during argument with girlfriend

article

A DeBary man is behind bars after deputies say he shot the family dog between the eyes while children were just a room away after a fight with his girlfriend.

Steven Parsons, 34, is facing charges of animal cruelty, child abuse and shooting into a dwelling.

Investigators responded to a domestic disturbance call at the home on Lake Drive. Deputies say the disturbance stemmed from Parsons’ girlfriend hiding his guns from him because he was intoxicated and made a comment about using them on himself.

MORE NEWS: Florida man arrested, accused of stealing car with 5-year-old inside

The woman told deputies Parsons became aggressive after she hid the guns, and she left the house to get away from him. Deputies went inside the home to check on the 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl inside, who were uninjured.

"Deputies immediately noticed blood throughout the house, and moments later they were greeted by a pit bull mix, who came around a corner bleeding heavily with an apparent gunshot wound between the eyes."

MORE NEWS: ‘Totally evil’: Sheriff Judd asks for donations to help Lakeland family randomly targeted by murder suspect

Authorities say the dog was friendly and walking around wagging its tail despite the injury. Parsons reportedly told deputies he shot the dog because it bit him. Parsons’ girlfriend told deputies the dog is protective of her and bit Parsons on the hand because he was yelling.

"Deputies found a spent round inside the bathroom where the shooting occurred, and determined that only thin drywall separated the bathroom from the bedroom where the children were at the time."

Parsons was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail. He is being held without bond.

Advertisement

The girlfriend took the dog to an emergency animal clinic in Daytona Beach for treatment.