Deputies: Florida man loses control because infant was crying, breaks arm and causes multiple fractures

A Florida man was arrested after losing control because an infant was crying, breaking her arm and causing multiple fractures.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that 20-year-old Homer Tuzo has been arrested after he caused injuries to a six-week-old infant.

They said that on January 20, deputies received information about possible child abuse after a six-week-old infant was brought to the hospital with a possible broken arm. An exam reportedly revealed that the infant had multiple fractures in her arm and numerous rib fractures, which were showing signs of healing.

However, during the investigation, detectives said that the victim's mother admitted that she may have blacked out during the incident. She reportedly left the infant with Tuzo for about an hour and when she returned, the infant's arm was broken.

Tuzo reportedly later admitted to deputies that on January 17, he was watching the infant when she was continuously crying. So, deputies said that he said he lost control and yanked the victim out of her rocker by her arms, causing fractures to her arm and shoulder. He also admitted that on at least three separate occasions, while holding the victim, he would lose control when she would cry. He would reportedly squeeze the infant between his forearm and chest with all his force.

Tuzo was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Child Abuse, deputies said. He is being held on no bond.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.