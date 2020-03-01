Deputies: Driver trapped inside vehicle engulfed in flames, dies after crash in Deltona

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Deltona overnight.

They said that the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Cloverleaf Boulevard and Anderson Drive. The initial investigation reportedly showed that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran a stop sign, went over the curb, struck a tree, and caught fire.

The driver of the vehicle became trapped inside the vehicle, which they said was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were reportedly able to extinguish the flames but the driver was declared deceased minutes later.

The driver was said to be the only occupant inside the vehicle.

