Deputies: Deltona teen stole $15,000 from grandparents, gave some to friend's mom

A 15-year-old Deltona girl has been arrested after deputies say she stole more than $15,000 from her grandparents' safe. The mother of one of her friends is accused of accepting some of the money from the girl, deputies say.

Deputies say on Friday, the girl's grandparents discovered their safe had been opened and all the cash inside was missing, which totaled over $15,600. The grandparents say their granddaughter has a history of theft, drug use and running away from home.

"Deputies found the missing girl Saturday evening at a Deltona gas station, and she later disclosed that she’d taken the money, spent some of it and gave away thousands, including $6,000 to her friend’s mom," deputies said.

Investigators say 39-year-old Anna Marie Sikora eventually admitted she accepted $4,000 from the girl in November, despite knowing the money was her grandparents’.

Sikora was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail on Saturday night and released on $2,500 bond. The 15-year-old was charged with burglary and grand theft and later released by the Department of Juvenile Justice.