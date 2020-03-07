Deputies: Deltona man, 64, killed after car fell on him

article

A 64-year-old man in Deltona has died after a car he was working on fell on him, according to Volusia County deputies and fire officials.

Detectives say the man was working on repairing his neighbor's Hyundai when the car slipped off two jacks and fell on him.

According to officials, the car's owner and her sister came home at around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday and found the victim trapped under the car.

Deputies and Deltona Fire Rescue officials responded after the woman called 911 and found the man dead.