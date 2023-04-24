Deputies: Car with body inside pulled from Flagler County amid search for missing woman

A body was found inside a vehicle that was pulled from a pond Monday in Flagler County, and may possibly be related to the search for a missing woman, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies confirmed Monday that the vehicle appears to match the type of vehicle that Erica Bergeon, a woman who has been missing since April 20, was believed to have been driving at the time she was reported missing.

She was last seen on April 20 walking into a bowling alley in Palm Coast.

The pond where the vehicle was found was near Palm Harbor Parkway and Mantanzas Woods Parkway, which is about five miles north of the bowling alley where Bergeon was last seen.

Officials were waiting on the results of a positive identification of the body.