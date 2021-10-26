Deputies: Body camera video shows arrest after grenade found in truck

Deputies in Flagler County arrested a man after they said they found a live grenade inside a truck during a traffic stop on Monday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident happened along County Road 305 in Bunnell.

Deputies said 65-year-old Louis Branson was pulled over for an expired tag. When the deputy said he learned his license had been expired since 2019, he searched his truck and found drug paraphernalia and the grenade.

The Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released body camera video of Branson's arrest.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called in to detonate the device and render it safe.

Branson is charged with driving with an expired license for more than six months and possession of drug paraphernalia.

