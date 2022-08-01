Deputies ask public for help in locating missing Flagler County teen
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on July 29.
Pedro Mondejar was seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.
Mondejar is described to be approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911.