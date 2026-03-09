Florida man accused of killing dog after failing to rehome it, police say

The Brief An Apopka man, Gary Neely Jr., is charged with animal cruelty after police say he killed and buried his dog.

Investigators said he shot the dog with a pellet gun and cut its throat after failing to find a shelter to take it.

The case began after an anonymous tip led authorities to the property where the dog was buried.

An Apopka man is accused of animal cruelty after investigators say he killed his dog and buried it on the property where he lived after being unable to find a new home for the animal.

Gary Neely Jr., 48, is charged with animal cruelty in the Jan. 21 killing of a dog named Lotus.

The backstory:

Police said the investigation began Jan. 27 when an Orange County Animal Services officer responded to a home on West Second Street after an anonymous Crimeline tip reported that a man had killed and buried his dog.

Authorities said the dog had previously knocked down Neely’s grandmother while on a leash in December, causing her to fall and suffer injuries including a broken hip. According to an arrest report, Neely was told he had 24 hours to get rid of the dog or face eviction after she returned home from rehabilitation.

Investigators said Neely told officers he tried to surrender the dog to several rescues and shelters but was unsuccessful.

According to statements cited in the affidavit, Neely tied the dog to a tree in the front yard, shot it twice in the back of the head with a pellet gun and then cut its throat with a machete. The dog later died and was buried on the property in a bag.

Investigators said Neely admitted to killing the dog and told officers he broke the pellet gun used in the incident and threw it away.

Police said the investigation established probable cause to charge Neely with animal cruelty.