Deputies arrest man allegedly caught sneaking around Florida home

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of breaking into a home and charging at the homeowners has been arrested.

Jonah Sebastian Mayo, 23, of Union, Ky., faces one count of burglary to an occupied dwelling while unarmed. Mayo was arrested almost one week after a 911 caller reported an intruder at a home near Lake Way Rd. and Lake Park Dr. in unincorporated Lake Mary.

"Hi, we need police, there’s an intruder on our property," the caller told the 911 operator. "Please hurry!"

The family on that 911 call spoke with FOX 35 News but asked that they not be named.

"Me and my wife who were in the back porch, lanai with the baby, and I just spotted someone like, creeping around and the fence wall, like back wall. And I went like, 'Who's that?' And my wife screamed at the top of her voice. And as soon as she yelled out at him, he started like coming running towards us," the homeowner told FOX 35.

The family was able to get inside their house and lock the door, call 911, and take a picture of the man as he came through their screened-in porch.

Another call to 911 from a different caller came in a short while later.

"My grandmother gave me a call around 10 tonight and said there was a gentleman outside her back door that was trying to get in," a woman said in the 911 recording.

The screen door of their lanai wasn’t locked, so the man got inside and then attempted to enter the house, the family said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said investigators on Wednesday positively identified the accused intruder as Mayo. He was interviewed on Thursday and taken into custody at Full Sail University's Winter Park campus.

Mayo is being held at the Seminole County Jail on a $25,000 bond.