Deputies arrest 'dangerous' suspect in Kissimmee hotel killing

By
Published  September 4, 2025 11:27pm EDT
Osceola County News
The Brief

    • An Orlando man was shot and killed outside Kissimmee hotel on Wednesday, authorities said.
    • David Donahue-Alayon, 37, died at the scene.
    • Deputies identified the suspect as 33-year-old Shahzaib Ahmed Khan, who was taken into custody on Thursday.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man was shot and killed outside a Kissimmee hotel early Wednesday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday evening, a suspect in the case was arrested in Orange County's Tangelo Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Irlo Hotel on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway around 1 a.m. Sept. 3 after receiving a call about an unknown medical problem. 

They discovered 37-year-old David Donahue-Alayon of Orlando lying face down with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified 33-year-old Shahzaib Ahmed Khan as the suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued charging him with murder with a firearm.

Late Thursday, authorities located and arrested Khan in Orange County's Tangelo Park neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting, the relationship between Donahue-Alayon and Khan, or what may have motivated the attack.

The backstory:

The Irlo Hotel sits along one of Central Florida’s busiest tourist corridors, a stretch of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway lined with hotels, motels and businesses catering to visitors. While the area attracts a steady stream of travelers, it has also been the site of violent crime in the past, raising concerns among both residents and local business owners.

What you can do:

Authorities are also urging anyone with information in this case to contact Crimeline anonymously at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

