Deputies arrest 'dangerous' suspect in Kissimmee hotel killing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man was shot and killed outside a Kissimmee hotel early Wednesday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday evening, a suspect in the case was arrested in Orange County's Tangelo Park neighborhood.
What we know:
Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Irlo Hotel on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway around 1 a.m. Sept. 3 after receiving a call about an unknown medical problem.
They discovered 37-year-old David Donahue-Alayon of Orlando lying face down with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Investigators later identified 33-year-old Shahzaib Ahmed Khan as the suspect. An arrest warrant has been issued charging him with murder with a firearm.
Late Thursday, authorities located and arrested Khan in Orange County's Tangelo Park neighborhood.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting, the relationship between Donahue-Alayon and Khan, or what may have motivated the attack.
The backstory:
The Irlo Hotel sits along one of Central Florida’s busiest tourist corridors, a stretch of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway lined with hotels, motels and businesses catering to visitors. While the area attracts a steady stream of travelers, it has also been the site of violent crime in the past, raising concerns among both residents and local business owners.
What you can do:
Authorities are also urging anyone with information in this case to contact Crimeline anonymously at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.