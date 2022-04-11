Deputies: 7 injured in head-on crash in Deltona

Seven people have been taken to the hospital after a head-on collision in Deltona, according to Volusia County deputies.

The accident reportedly happened at Howland Blvd. and Elkcam Blvd.

FOX 35 is in contact with deputies to get more information on what led up to the crash, and how traffic is affected in the area.

