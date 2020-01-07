Deputies: 3 teens arrested after stealing firearm, attempting to rob person

article

Three teens were arrested by Florida deputies after attempting to rob someone with a stolen firearm, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to an attempted robbery involving a stolen firearm on Monday.

They said that a victim was approached by three males while walking in the area of Marion Oaks Lane. They asked the victim for a cigarette and when they were denied, the males continued to follow the victim and ask for money. They were once again declined so one of the males displayed a semi-automatic handgun. He asked the victim again for cash and stated "let's see what you got."

The victim was able to get away and call 911, deputies said.

They also said that firearm brandished during the robbery was stolen out of a vehicle along with a wallet and U.S. currency.

The Sheriff's Office was able to identify the suspects as two juveniles and 19-year-old Sabatiel Robles. They face several charges including, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Attempted Robbery with a Firearm, Grand Theft, and more.

Sabatiel Robles

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.