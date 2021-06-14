Deputies: 2 people, including teen, shot overnight in Orange County

article

Orange County deputies are investigating after they say two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot overnight.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies were called to an address on Walden Woods Drive on Sunday night for a shooting. While they were there, two people, including the teen, were dropped off at separate hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said that the injuries are not life-threatening and that all victims and suspects are accounted for.

