Deputies: 16-year-old Deltona girl arrested for stabbing two people during 'prearranged' fight on social media

article

A 16-year-old Deltona girl was arrested on Friday after stabbing two other teenagers during a fight that was reportedly organized on social media, deputies say.

Volusia County deputies arrived to Dewey Boster Park on Saxon Blvd. and found 10 people involved in a fight. According to the Orlando Sentinel, two teenagers, 15 and 17, were stabbed during the fight.

RELATED: Florida mother caused severe hemorrhaging in 5-month-old son's brain, deputies say

The 15-year-old victim was last listed in critical condition, but expected to survive, Division Chief Brian Henderson wrote in an email. The 17-year-old's injuries were minor.

Authorities say the fight was 'prearranged' on social media after a conflict at University High School, where the teen involved reportedly attend. The incident was captured on video.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that some of the teen involved were driven to the park by adults who also engaged in the fight.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested on aggravated battery charges. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.