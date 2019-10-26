Florida mother caused severe hemorrhaging in 5-month-old son's brain, deputies say

article

A 21-year-old Florida mother has been arrested after injuring her 5-month-old son, causing multiple brain bleeds.

According to Pinellas County detectives, an investigation was launched on Oct. 22 after the child was admitted to All Children’s Hospital with multiple brain bleeds.

"Paramedics transported the child to the hospital after a family friend noticed the child vomited, was crying excessively, and was stiff and shaking in his sleep," authorities said in a release.

Doctors reported the child’s brain hemorrhaging were at different stages of healing, meaning there were more than one traumatic incidents, detectives said. There was even a fresh hemorrhage.

Detectives said the mother, Paola Perez, gave inconsistent statements when the baby’s parents were interviewed.

During another interview on Thursday, detectives said she admitted that on at least two occasions she became frustrated with her son, and forcefully grabbed the child. The move caused the child’s head to sharply move back and forth multiple times. They said she did it without supporting the child’s head.

Perez was arrested on aggravated child abuse charges. The child remains at All Children's Hospital in serious condition but stable, according to detectives.

