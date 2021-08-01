Deputies: 11-year-old boy injured in 'accidental' shooting involving other child

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an 11-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to a home on Kennedy Circle in unincorporated Cocoa on Sunday at around 7:15 p.m.

Investigators said the child was alert and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say the shooting appears to have been accidental, occurring between two children who found a gun inside the home.

Deputies say they are investigating the home and interviewing those who may have been at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Philipp Urbanetz, of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).