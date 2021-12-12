Deputies: 1 dead after rollover crash ejects occupants from vehicle

article

A person has died after a crash in Volusia County caused a vehicle to roll over, ejecting those inside, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday, Dec. 11, at about 7:11 p.m., a blue Lincoln sedan was traveling westbound on E. International Speedway Blvd. near Brunswick Ln. The vehicle veered to the left and crossed the grass median into oncoming traffic and collided with a white Toyota SUV in the eastbound lanes.

They explained that during the incident, the Lincoln rolled over and ejected two occupants from the vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

