Heavy dense fog blankets Central Florida on Halloween morning

Be careful on the roadways! The northern counties of Central Florida are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. on this spooky, Halloween morning.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said there could be a few areas of reduced visibility closer to Orlando, so be mindful on the way to work and school.

(Foggy conditions of Orlando from our Amway camera)

Foggy conditions in Lake Mary at the FOX 35 Studios

Foggy conditions ate the Orlando Sanford International Airport

To stay safe when driving in foggy conditions, officials with the National Weather Service say:

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Make your vehicle visible to others both ahead of you and behind you by using your low-beam headlights since this means your taillights will also be on. Use fog lights if you have them.

Never use your high-beam lights. Using high-beam lights causes glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

Leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

To ensure you are staying in the proper lane, follow the lines on the road with your eyes.

In extremely dense fog where visibility is near zero, the best course of action is to first turn on your hazard lights, then simply pull into a safe location such as a parking lot of a local business and stop.

If there is no parking lot or driveway to pull into, pull your vehicle off to the side of the road as far as possible. Once you come to a stop, turn off all lights except your hazard flashing lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated so that other drivers don't mistakenly run into you.

Halloween forecast

We have a not-so-spooky forecast for trick-or-treaters.

Temperatures through the Orlando metro around 6pm will be near 80 degrees, and eventually dropping into the 70s by 9pm.

Enjoy the dry weather this evening.