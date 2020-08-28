Demonstrators march on Georgia Capitol to demand justice for Trayford Pellerin

A march is underway, to demand justice for Trayford Pellerin in Downtown Atlanta.

He's the Black man who was shot dead by police in Lafayette, Louisiana last Friday night.

Friday's protest was organized by the Black Revolutionaries. They said their goal is to educate, uplift, and empower African Americans, and they do that while carrying visible weapons.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Tillman said his group is often misunderstood. Some of the members were present Tuesday when a rally in Downtown Atlanta turned violent. The Downtown precinct ended up damaged and graffiti was spray-painted on the building. Protesters launched fireworks at officers and police deployed tear gas as the unrest unfolded in Downtown Atlanta. Eight people were arrested, and several officers received minor injuries during the ruckus.

Advertisement

Friday's protest started at the CNN Center building and ended at the State Capital. Atlanta police said they were ready. The governor also activated the Georgia National Guard to block off access to state buildings.

Investigators say the 31-year-old was carrying a knife and was shot when he tried to enter a convenience store after he reportedly caused a disturbance at another.

Police have said Pellerin was carrying a knife and was shot when he tried to enter one convenience store in Lafayette after causing a disturbance at another.

"We understand it was a call for loitering," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family with attorney Ron Haley of Baton Rouge.

All officers who were involved in the shooting are on administrative leave — standard procedure after shootings by police — Sgt. Wayne Griffin, a spokesman for city police, said Monday. He said he did not know how many officers were involved.

The armed group of about 20 members said they organized earlier this year after the Ahmaud Arbery killing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report