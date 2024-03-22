Demolition begins at shuttered Lake Downey Mobile Home Park in Orange County

A mobile home park in east Orlando deemed unsafe by Orange County officials is now a demolition site.

Two weeks ago, parts of Lake Downey Mobile Home Park were up in flames. Now, the property is unrecognizable.

"Just a horrible situation for anyone to be in," a nearby neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous told FOX 35 on Friday. "Hearing gunshots, fires happening, all types of vandalism. The list goes on."

In November, all the property's remaining residents were evicted, and fines against its owner exceeded $2.8 million. A county spokesperson says that's in addition to the numerous complaints about drug use, squatters, and safety hazards, among others.

Neighbors have had enough.

"There is neighborhoods nearby, small children having to walk by here on a daily basis," the neighbor said.

A Miami-based developer introduced plans to buy the property and build apartments last year, but records show the property has yet to be sold. Its ongoing cleanup might be part of the process.

Regardless of what happens with the location, neighbors say it can't be worse than what it is now.

"I hope the momentum continues. I hope it continues and that they clean it up, get all the debris gone, and turn it into something that we all can be proud of in east Orlando," the neighbor said.

Demolition will continue on Saturday and Monday. The county says the site should be cleaned up in a few weeks.

According to county records, as of Friday, there were still at least nine open code enforcement cases against the property owner.