Democrats file for Simmons, Raschein seats

With Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, and Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo, facing term limits next year, two Democrats have opened campaign accounts to run for their seats.

Seminole County Democrat Guerdy Remy opened an account Friday to run in Senate District 9, joining four other candidates seeking to replace Simmons, according to the state Division of Elections website. District 9 is made up of Seminole County and part of Volusia County. Other candidates in the race are Republican Jason Brodeur and Democrats Rick Ashby, Alexis Carter and H. Alexander Duncan.

Meanwhile, in House District 120, Democrat Roy David Walker joined four Republicans seeking to replace Raschein. District 120 is made up of Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County. The other candidates are Rhonda Rebman Lopez, James Vernon Mooney Jr., Jose Felix Peixoto and Alexandria Suarez.

